NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 13, the New Orleans Police Department asked for help in locating a suspect accused of aggravated battery in New Aurora.

According to NOPD, police are looking for 31-year-old Destiny Collins wanted in connection with an aggravated battery incident that happened near the intersection of Maumus Avenue and Blair Street on Thursday.

According to investigators, Destiny Collins struck the victim with her vehicle. Collins fled the scene in a 2017 red Mitsubishi Outlander.

Reports said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives identified Collins as the person responsible for the incident and obtained an arrest warrant.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Destiny Collins is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.