WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)-- If you had damage to your home from Hurricane Laura, you might have noticed your deductible has gone up significantly. The rise in the deductible isn't a scam but rather a "Hurricane Deductible". Many may be wondering why we have these "Named Storm Deductibles" as they may put some residents in a very hard spot. Insurance officials say "after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, insurers realized that losses from hurricanes could be much higher than they had previously thought. Hurricane Katrina, in 2005, which cost insurers more than $41 billion at the time, confirmed their fears." After these losses, the hurricane and windstorm deductibles were formed.

In the history of Louisiana, a category one hurricane has never hit the northern part of the state, until last Thursday. For the first time, "Named Storm Deductibles" have brought a surprise to many residents' wallets.