MUST SEE! New record of simultaneous waterspouts off the coast of Louisiana?

On Thursday afternoon, ELEVEN waterspouts potentially captured at once offshore Louisiana. Lake Michigan currently holds the visual record of 9 occurring at once in a single photo.
The remarkable series of photos below were captured off the coast near the Green Canyon region of the Gulf, about 80-100 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
Yesterday, tropical funnel clouds were observed across coastal south Louisiana. Part of the reason? We had slightly cooler air “aloft” or a couple thousand feet above the ground and very warm water temperatures in the Gulf. This contrast of air temperatures likely created ideal conditions for waterspout formation.
Try and count them! It’s beautiful to see from a distance, and remarkably rare!
Curious about what a video of these picturesque waterspouts looked like? Check it out!