Louisiana Forestry Assoc. & Southern Loggers Cooperative invest in CLTCC Forest Technology Program

Winnfield, La., Nov. 5, 2021 — The Louisiana Forestry Association (LFA) and Southern
Loggers Cooperative have each provided generous donations to the Central Louisiana
Technical Community College (CLTCC) Huey P. Long Campus Forest Technology program.
In total, the two groups donated approximately $5,000 worth of equipment and supplies.
C.A. “Buck” Vandersteen, executive director of the Louisiana Forestry Association, and Todd
Martin, President and CEO of Southern Loggers Cooperative, presented the donations.
“Good careers are available in forestry, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is proud to
support the training of future forestry workers attending Central Louisiana Technical
Community College in Winnfield. Through the generosity of members of the forest
community, the LFA’s Forestry Foundation also provides scholarships to forestry students in
addition to technical assistance to assure the best for the student studying for a forestry
career,” said Vandersteen.
Martin added, “The Southern Loggers Cooperative is dedicated to saving our members
money. With that dedication in mind, we know that a prepared workforce that is sustainable and
available to our members is a way that we can save them money. We feel that the Central
Louisiana Technical Community College Forest Technology Program does just that and we
were honored to do our part to help with that.”
Huey P. Long Campus Dean Jeff Johnson said the funds were used to purchase supplies for
students in their outdoor lab classes. The forestry program received new clipboards, increment
borers to check the age of the standing timber, clinometers to measure height, logging tape to
measure tree diameter, planting bars for the reforestation class, compasses, and wedge prisms
for cruising timber. In addition, the school increased its supply of safety items including cruising
vests and hard hats.
“Business and industry partnerships play a critical role in our college’s success,” Johnson said.
“We are very grateful to the Louisiana Forestry Association and the Southern Loggers
Cooperative for their generous support of our Forest Technology program.”
The Forest Technology program is now accepting applications for the upcoming Spring 2022
semester. Anyone who is interested in the Forest Technology program is encouraged to contact
the CLTCC Huey P Long campus or apply online. Scholarships, loans, and grants are available.
For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the
school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.