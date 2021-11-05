Louisiana Forestry Assoc. & Southern Loggers Cooperative invest in CLTCC Forest Technology Program

Winnfield, La., Nov. 5, 2021 — The Louisiana Forestry Association (LFA) and Southern

Loggers Cooperative have each provided generous donations to the Central Louisiana

Technical Community College (CLTCC) Huey P. Long Campus Forest Technology program.

In total, the two groups donated approximately $5,000 worth of equipment and supplies.

C.A. “Buck” Vandersteen, executive director of the Louisiana Forestry Association, and Todd

Martin, President and CEO of Southern Loggers Cooperative, presented the donations.

“Good careers are available in forestry, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is proud to

support the training of future forestry workers attending Central Louisiana Technical

Community College in Winnfield. Through the generosity of members of the forest

community, the LFA’s Forestry Foundation also provides scholarships to forestry students in

addition to technical assistance to assure the best for the student studying for a forestry

career,” said Vandersteen.

Martin added, “The Southern Loggers Cooperative is dedicated to saving our members

money. With that dedication in mind, we know that a prepared workforce that is sustainable and

available to our members is a way that we can save them money. We feel that the Central

Louisiana Technical Community College Forest Technology Program does just that and we

were honored to do our part to help with that.”

Huey P. Long Campus Dean Jeff Johnson said the funds were used to purchase supplies for

students in their outdoor lab classes. The forestry program received new clipboards, increment

borers to check the age of the standing timber, clinometers to measure height, logging tape to

measure tree diameter, planting bars for the reforestation class, compasses, and wedge prisms

for cruising timber. In addition, the school increased its supply of safety items including cruising

vests and hard hats.

“Business and industry partnerships play a critical role in our college’s success,” Johnson said.

“We are very grateful to the Louisiana Forestry Association and the Southern Loggers

Cooperative for their generous support of our Forest Technology program.”

The Forest Technology program is now accepting applications for the upcoming Spring 2022

semester. Anyone who is interested in the Forest Technology program is encouraged to contact

the CLTCC Huey P Long campus or apply online. Scholarships, loans, and grants are available.

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the

school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.