NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WHO DAT! Today the Saints (2-5) kick off at home against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4). Can’t make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary here!

LIVE SCOREBOARD

TEAM TIME/QUARTER SCORE New Orleans Saints FINAL 24 Las Vegas Raiders 0

Turning the Season Around?

It was announced by head coach Dennis Allen on Monday (Oct. 24) that Andy Dalton would be starting against the Raiders and potentially for the ‘foreseeable future.’ Dalton has started the team’s last four games while Jameis Winston recovered from both back and ankle injuries.

“God has placed me in New Orleans right now for this time,” Dalton told media after the news broke.

Whether it will take getting their swagger back or even divine intervention, the Saints are looking for a big win at home to turn a 2-5 season around following a 42-34 loss to the Cardinals last week.

LIVE BLOG