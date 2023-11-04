(LIV Golf) – Following an exciting LIV Golf season finale that saw captain Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC capture the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship and celebrated RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch earning the 2023 Individual Champion title, the league today announced details on LIV Golf Promotions, presenting an exciting pathway for elite players from across the global golf ecosystem to earn their place on the LIV Golf League in 2024.

The tournament will be staged December 8-10 at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, with four rounds of golf played over three days, including 36 holes on the final day where the top three finishers will be drafted into one of the LIV Golf teams next season. LIV Golf Promotions also offers a prize purse of US $1.5 million.

“In less than two years, through the launch of LIV Golf and our development of The International Series on the Asian Tour, more than 3,500 new opportunities have been created for players to compete and advance their careers at golf’s highest levels. This is bringing progress to the sport on a global scale, and the world is taking notice,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO. “LIV Golf Promotions establishes an integrated pathway for the best players and up-and-coming talent from all over the globe to join a league that is changing the game. Open competition and meritocracy have always been a part of the fabric of LIV Golf, and following the success of our first full, 14-event season, we’re excited to be able to launch LIV Golf Promotions and offer players from around the world the chance to qualify for 2024.”

Highlighting the global aspect of the LIV Golf League, leading players from all over the world will be eligible to participate. A full breakdown of eligibility criteria, including qualifiers for round one and round two, is below.

LIV Golf Promotions will consist of four rounds of 18-hole stroke play. Starting Friday, December 8, those who finish in the top 20 and ties from round one will advance to Saturday’s round two, where scores will reset, and the field will be joined by a category of players who automatically qualified for day two of competition. The top 20 players following round two will advance to the final day of competition, where scores will reset once more for an intense full-day, 36-hole shootout. At Sunday’s conclusion, the top three finishers will receive highly coveted and lucrative spots in the LIV Golf League for 2024. The top three finishers will also earn prize money of $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively. Players finishing fourth to 10th will receive full exemption for all 2024 events on The International Series on the Asian Tour.