As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, Leesville Police Department would like to remind drivers

about the importance of seat belt use. Leesville Police Department is once again a recipient of the

Louisiana Highway Safety Commission grant and will be participating in the NHTSA/LHSC Click It or

Ticket traffic safety campaign for the Click it or Ticket National Mobilization which is scheduled

from May 23- June 5, 2022. Leesville Police Department will be joining Law Enforcement

throughout the country during this time to enforce the use of seatbelts through checkpoints and

increased patrol. The goal of this campaign is to remind drivers that seat belts save lives.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,893 unbuckled

passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States in 2020 and 58% of

passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing seatbelts. In that same year, more

than half (60%) of all young adults ages 18 to 34 killed in crashes were completely unrestrained.

Men make up the majority of those killed in crashes, representing 67% of all passenger vehicle

deaths in 2020. Data shows that 55% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 43%

of women killed in crashes.

Chief Beth Westlake would like to remind everyone that wearing your seatbelt and properly

restraining children in the appropriate child seats is the law and is the most effective action people

can take to reduce injuries and saves lives in a crash. We urge everyone to buckle up, not only to

avoid receiving a ticket, but for your safety. So please remember, day and night, Click It or Ticket.

You can find out more about the Click It or Ticket mobilization at www.nhtsa.gov/ciot