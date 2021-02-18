LDH: While not ideal, short delay in getting 2nd COVID vaccine dose is fine

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Hundreds of meatpacking workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus but the union that represents them says several hundred thousand more have not, despite the risks they continue to face at work. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents who miss their second COVID vaccine dose appointments this week can safely delay the second dose days or weeks if need be.

The CDC has said it expects this week’s severe winter weather to cause widespread delays in vaccine shipments. Louisiana is one such state feeling the impact – both first and second vaccine deliveries to the state have been delayed. Unfortunately, that means vaccine appointments and events scheduled for this week will need to be adjusted based on delivery.

So what if your second dose of COVID vaccine is delayed due to vaccine shortages, weather events, or you miss it? What do you do?

If you have received the Moderna vaccine, ideally your second shot should be given 28 days after your first one. If you get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose should be given 21 days after the first. Just know, in a pinch, you can safely delay the second dose up to 42 days and likely longer after the first dose if need be, according to the CDC.

The CDC guidance states that the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, but the shot will still be effective if there is a short delay in getting the second dose. There is no need to restart the vaccination series if the second dose must be delayed.

A few tips from the Louisiana Department of Health: