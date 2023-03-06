BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities claim a Head Start employee physically abused a small child on the job, and a warrant for the employee’s arrest has been secured.

According to public records with the City of Baton Rouge, Keyayra Treynae Clay, 28, faces one count of cruelty to juveniles (felony) for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old under her care while she was an employee of the Freeman Matthews Head Start program.

Records say the alleged abuse occurred around January 5 and refer to a video of the incident, which allegedly shows Clay slapping the back of the child’s head and then kicking the three-year-old while the child was seated.

The official document, which was completed by a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department, goes on to say, “The victim then lifted a book to hide from the defendant which the defendant slapped from the victim’s hands, hitting the victim as it was slapped down from the victim’s hands.”

As of Monday evening, BRProud has reached out to both the City-Parish and to the Head Start Program for a comment on the allegations, and currently awaits a response.