Grants available for charities, faith groups and small businesses affected by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Grants providing COVID-19 relief are now available by the Louisiana Department of Health for charities, faith-based organizations, and small businesses through the Louisiana Nonprofit and Small Business Assistance Program.

Eligible nonprofits include churches and other faith-based organizations, public charities, and groups with federal tax-exempt status, such as 501(c)(3) organizations. They must use grant funds aid to communities impacted by COVID-19. Priority consideration will be given to nonprofits providing food, employment, and education assistance programs

Small businesses must have 50 or fewer full-time employees. If approved for the grant, they use their funds to provide workforce development activities that directly address the negative economic impact of the COVID-19. These activities must involve workforce preparation or must improve an individual’s employment opportunities by providing:

Academic education

Basic education

Job readiness training

Vocational, technical, or occupational education

The applications are evaluated based on federal and state guidelines, and on the intended use of the funds and are not awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. $25,000 is the maximum grant award but not all approved will receive that amount.

The program, created by Act 410 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, has a maximum of $10 million to give.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will be accepting applications on Monday, Aug. 16. Program guidelines, eligibility requirements and the online grant application are available here.