NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Officials around the City of New Orleans gathered on Sunday to honor first responders who have lost their lives while serving and protecting their communities at the annual First Responders Mass.

Typically, there is an inspection held before the mass at Jackson Square, but due to weather, it was canceled.

The mass was held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Cathedral.

Among those in attendance include NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, NOFD Fire Chief Roman Nelson and the Orleans Parish Communications Executive Director Tyrell Morris.