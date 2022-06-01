BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the start of summer vacation unfolds, East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) is teeming with a variety of kid-friendly activities and events designed to keep children both entertained and educated.

One such event, hosted by the EBR Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard, is an exciting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workshop that will feature STEM-centric activities and demonstrations presented by various organizations.

Among the presentations is a special program for teens and a boat-making activity for younger children.

The special day of STEM-focused fun is scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Library Plaza.

Click here for additional information.