Doctors bust face mask myths

NEW ORLEANS – Scrolling the Internet, you’ll likely find all kinds of claims on how you should wear a mask. But doctors say most of those claims are untrue.

Masks only trap droplets that you exhale, not carbon dioxide. Which also is not carbon monoxide, so doctors say it’s not possible for masks to poison you.

Doctors also say wearing a face covering can’t infect you with a virus that you didn’t already have.

“You actually get decent airflow with this mask on,” Dr. Joseph Kanter with the State Department of Health said. “The purpose of these masks are not to trap air coming in.”

Kanter said the only time a mask can make it hard to breathe is in very severe cases like asthma or severe lung cancer.

If you fall into one of those categories, then you should consult a doctor and shop around for a more comfortable mask.