Confusion at the polls; some say they could not vote in party’s primary

(KLFY)- People went to the polls to cast their ballots.

However, some voters say they were not able to vote in their party’s primary.



Holly Sanders, Louisiana Primary voter, says, “My biggest fear is the people that went in with no voice.”

Holly Sanders is speaking out regarding a viral post she made about voting problems Saturday.

In the video, Sanders says she is affiliated with the Republican party but could not vote because her forms show Democrat.

Minutes after the video was posted, Holly says she realized she was not alone.



“A commissioner came over and said this has happened all day…all day,” adds Sanders.



Lafayette’s Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux-Menard says she they received many similar complaints.



Menard explains, “We had over 200 phone calls. You can’t neglect to change your voter registration. Every four years you have to follow your party. This is always in March and April prior to a presidential election.”



Holly says she hopes by sharing her story she can help others not fall victim to the same situation.



Sanders continues, “This isn’t just about me; this is about the response. There needs to be more education at the polls.”