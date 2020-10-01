Confirmed cases of MIS-C go up again in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the flu being on the minds of a lot of experts, cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children continue to rise in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated their MIS-C numbers and it shows an increase of three cases over the last week.

LDH provided details about the current MIS-C cases in the state below:

Image courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health





The CDC says that in order for an MIS-C case to be recognized, it must meet the criteria below: