Be safe using a generator during the storm with these tips

PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 26, 2020 – Some of Cleco’s customer service offices closed early today and some will be closed all day Thursday, Aug. 27, as part of the company’s storm preparations for Hurricane Laura. Cleco has 13 customer service offices across the state.

The Crowley, DeRidder, Franklin and New Iberia offices closed at 11 a.m. today.

The Bunkie, Crowley, DeRidder, Eunice, Franklin, Mansfield, New Iberia, Opelousas, Pineville and Ville Platte offices will be closed all day Thursday.

The Covington, Mandeville and Slidell offices will remain open at this time, as they are not in the projected storm path.

Customers can use the following self-service payment options to pay their bill: