Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 3, 2023, at 1:00 AM, a woman made a 911 call, claiming that she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, Robert Dewain Martin. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and when they arrived, the door appeared to have been locked from the inside.

Authorities were able to hear the victim inside the residence, who explained to the officers through the door that she was lying on the ground and was unable to get up. The officers proceeded to kick the door in after the victim told them to.

Once officers gained entry into the apartment, the victim was seen lying on the ground in the living room but was still responsive. The victim was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound above her clavicle.

The victim had emergency surgery, but the bullet still remained at that time. Meanwhile, officers retrieved a search warrant for the apartment and located a 9 mm casing in the master bedroom.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Other items were recovered at the scene, such as several cell phones, Robert Martin’s social security card, men’s clothing, and bills and paperwork. Blood was found in the master bedroom, hallway, and by the front door in the living room.

Investigators obtained the victim’s 911 call, in which she stated she had been allegedly shot by her boyfriend and also mentioned to the operator that she was afraid Martin would return to kill her.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, during an interview with the victim at the hospital, she explained that she had been speaking to Martin on the phone while washing dishes. In the process, she dropped the phone, causing an accidental hang-up.

When the victim attempted to contact Martin again, she said he sounded angry and told her he was coming to her apartment. Martin arrived at her apartment along with the mother of his child, Vinkeshia Green.

Martin and Green entered the apartment to tell the victim to come exchange vehicles. The victim rode with Martin to Green’s apartment, located on Colonial Drive.

Once they arrived at the apartment, Martin exclaimed that he wanted the victim to stay with him at Green’s apartment. The victim said no, and they left the apartment to transport her back to her residence on Curve Drive.

Despite the victim initially saying no, when they arrived at her apartment, Martin kept insisting that they stay together at Green’s apartment. When the victim again refused the proposal, Martin pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the master bedroom of her apartment.

Martin retrieved the key to the victim’s apartment and locked her inside. The victim crawled from the bedroom to the living area and managed to stand long enough to throw the slide latch to prevent Martin from reentry.

Martin is known to have a long criminal history. Martin has been charged with Second-Degree Attempted Murder and given a $1,000,000 bond.