A yoga class you can take with kids

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– One woman in Livingston Parish is offering the opportunity to kick off your fitness journey with a few kids.

Sarah Allen runs Old Rusty Gate Farm with her family, but that’s not all. Allen also hosts goat yoga.

You read that right, goat yoga!

Participants take part in a typical yoga class while goats wander around them.

She says her sister inspired her, “my sister called me from Florida and said, ‘have you seen this new goat yoga thing?’ and I said ‘that’s is so stupid,’ really, that’s what I thought, and the more I saw it, I thought, you know, that might be kind fo fun.”

She started the events to fundraise for her church, and it has grown in popularity since. “The first time we did it, we had over a thousand people contact us, interested in participating, and so it’s just gone from there,” Allen says.

With it being Easter weekend, she gave participants an extra surprise by adding bunnies to the class. After the yoga class, Allen set up an Easter egg hunt where two eggs allowed participants to milk a goat and feed a baby goat.

Unfortunately, the goats do not help you with your yoga poses. Allen says, “they just walk around and it’s just uplifting to your spirit. I mean, they’re comforting, they’re sweet, they’re curious, they’re very friendly, and who doesn’t love something like that?”

But the classes are lead by a professional yoga instructor. Kristie Craig from Ztime Fitness in Walker, LA, instructs the classes. She says the classes are designed for people of all levels of experience.

Participants from the class say it was a good time with many laughs, and they plan on going back the next time Allen hosts a class.

Although they cannot speak, we think the goats enjoyed themselves as well.

Allen and her family also make and sell soaps made from the goat milk they get on the farm. For more information on the goat yoga classes and her shop, visit the Facebook page HERE.