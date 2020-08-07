A Snowball Fight: Baltimore vs. New Orleans

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) - LaGrange Police are investigating a horrific incident in which a woman was held against her will, beaten, and set on fire. The suspect in the case is the victim's ex-boyfriend.

The investigation into the brutal attack began Friday morning. Investigators say the victim, Sherry Hardnett, was found walking down South Greenwood Street at around 5:00 a.m., where she flagged down a police officer for help.