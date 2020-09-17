A Cash App con that could wipe out your bank account

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Money transfer apps like Venmo, Zell and Cash App have been growing in popularity during the pandemic — but 8News has uncovered scammers have found a way to use Cash App to con you of your cash.

The peer-to peer-payment app developed by Square lets you send and receive money instantly. 30 million people are now using the app valued at more than $40 billion dollars.

Troy Harrison had found cash app convenient for his business. Yet, the Norfolk resident didn’t know what do to when he noticed a payment to him was suddenly and mysteriously refunded from his account.

“I pull up Cash App immediately and I see $100 drop off,” Harrison said.

Before he could make sense of it, more money disappeared.

“Within about 15-20 minutes later another $202 drop off. So now, I am like scared,” he said.

He began to panic. However, there was no phone number to call Cash App doesn’t have live customer support, so Harrison sent an email.

“I reach out to Cash App and they took about two days to get back to me,” Harrison said.

It turned out someone disputed a payment to him. No one from Cash App ever contacted Harrison about it so that person disputed more payments-, draining Harrison’s account.

He says he’s out hundreds and cash app told him there was nothing they could do.

Harrison’s not the only one with Cash App complaints.

“We get calls daily,” said Barry N Moore, the President and CEO of the Central Virginia Better Business Bureau.

He said the local BBB has received more than 30 complaints in just the past few months.

“It’s just a big mess,” Moore said.

The only way to talk to Cash App is through the app and website and scammers know it. They’re posing a cash app customer service representatives.

Moore says most the complaints to the BBB have come from Cash App customers who did a Google search for support after running into an issue with the app. Their search then led to very believable but bogus Cash App websites and fake customer service numbers where scammers are standing by ready to steal your money. Moore explained how the scam works.

“One of these things when you call this number, they’ll say let’s try a transfer,” he said.

One of the fake sites, cashappcontact.com to be headquartered in Richmond.

8News decided to check it out. The closest match took us to Mosby Court. Yet we found several problems with the address. While it lists a real Richmond zip code, the street name is spelled wrong and it’s not Coulter Lane, it’s Coalter Street. And one more thing, 2403 doesn’t exist.

So, we gave them a call.

Woman on phone: “Yes, mam this is Cash App support, how can I help you?.”

Reporter: “Hi, I’m Kerri and I actually went you to your headquarters that is listed on the website in Richmond, Virginia since I live here. And, there’s no 2043 address. Where are you all?

Woman: “Sorry.”

The woman on the other end kept pressing to offer help Cash App, however, our reporter pressed her for a location.

Reporter: “Where’s your address.”

Woman: “California mam, California. It’s in California.”

Reporter: “Well, why does it say 2403 Richmond Virginia, Coalter Street, Richmond Virginia.”

It was then that the woman hung up.

“These are professional thieves,” Moore said.

Cash App is aware of the scams and a real number 855-351-2274 for the company that directs you to it app for support plays this recording, “Please be aware that cash app employees are often impersonated by scammers circulating fake phone number online.”

We are always working to protect our customers, which includes educating them about phishing scams. As a reminder, the Cash App team will never ask customers to send them money, nor will they solicit a customer’s PIN or sign-in code outside of the app. If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, you should contact Cash App support through the app or website immediately. For more information on common online scams, please visit https://cash.app/help/us/en-us/6482-recognize-scams. Cash APp

As for Harrison, he’s no using Cash App for his business.

“It was a bad experience,” he said.

The BBB said the best way to protect yourself from money transfer scams is to only send money to people you know, link money transfers to a credit card, and never send money using public WIFI. If you think you’ve been scammed, the BBB encourages you to report it.

You can report ad check out other scams online here.

