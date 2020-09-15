5 named storms in Atlantic for first time since 1971—1 left before Greek alphabet

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the first time in 49 years, the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on five storms at once.

The National Hurricane Center has not issued advisories on this many named storms at a time since 1971. Right now, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky are setting a record for most named storms at once in the Atlantic Basin.

Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky are setting a record for the most named storms since 1971. (WGNO)

As of Monday at 7 p.m., Sally, and Paulette are both hurricanes, while Teddy and Vicky are tropical storms. Rene has since been downgraded to a depression. Sally and Paulette are both Category 2 hurricanes. Tropical Storm Teddy is forecast to become a hurricane Tuesday.

Tropical Storm #Teddy Advisory 9: Teddy Strengthening. Expected to Become a Hurricane On Tuesday. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2020

This would be the first time since 2018 three hurricanes were in the Atlantic Basin. On Sept. 10, 2018 hurricanes Helene, Issac, and Florence occupied open water at the same time. In addition to all five of these named storms, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two additional areas for formation potential.

There is only one name left on the 2020 Atlantic Names list before the Greek alphabet—used last during the 2005 hurricane season, which spurred Katrina.

Ken Graham is the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA’s National Weather Service, and before advancing to his current role, he served the local region as its Meteorologist-In-Charge of the New Orleans/Baton Rouge National Weather Service office.