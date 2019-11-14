Marion Simpson of Pineville, Louisiana wins trip to NYC

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Congratulations to Marion Simpson of Pineville, Louisiana. Marion not only won the local prize, an autographed copy of Mel Robbins’ book, but won the national grand prize: a trip for two to New York City to see The Mel Robbins Show!

The sweepstakes included one local winner from 72 Nexstar Broadcasting stations from around the country. Each of those 72 local winners went into a national level grand prize random drawing for an expense paid trip for two to New York City.

WNTZ, FOX 48 is proud to announce the national winner from our viewing area was randomly selected. Marion Simpson and his wife will soon be departing for The Big Apple!

To view more FOX 48 contest winners, visit here: https://www.cenlanow.com/fox-48-contest-winners/