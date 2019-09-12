Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Crime
State News
National News
International News
D.C. Bureau
Election HQ
Military News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
House votes to bar Arctic drilling; Senate action unlikely
Top Stories
Supreme Court action on asylum rule denounced as inhumane
The Latest: Wheeler defends move to cut Obama-era water rule
Walmart rolls out unlimited grocery delivery subscription
SBA offers disaster assistance to Louisiana businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Barry
LA GOV DEBATE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
MLB
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Brewers’ Yelich won’t need surgery, likely done for season
Top Stories
Plenty of NBA talent left among 4 World Cup semifinalists
Top Stories
Jets’ Darnold out vs. Browns with mono, could miss weeks
ESPN president expects Silicon Valley to bid for NFL rights
US loses to Serbia 94-89, assuring worst big-tourney finish
Pirates take fight to Giants, Vázquez closes out 27th save
Features
Legacy: Americas Veterans
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Premier Health Tips
Don’t Miss
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
LA State Fair & Rodeo Ticket Giveaway!
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Founders Day of Caring
Watch Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports Go
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
2019 Frequency Change
Search
Search
Search
The Big Game
Streaming at 1 p.m. ET: Week 2 of ‘Big Game Bound’