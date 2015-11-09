Skip to content
WNTZ
Alexandria
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Newsfeed Now
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
State News
National News
International News
D.C. Bureau
Election HQ
Military News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Dog treats recalled for potential salmonella contamination
Top Stories
LSU Ranked #6 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Leaders of religious right balk at labeling Trump a racist
GOP pushes immigration bill, skirting rules as Dems protest
APNewsbreak: FBI: Amazon drivers part of major theft ring
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Big Race – Daytona
MLB
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Garber’s 20 years as MLS commissioner time of huge growth
Top Stories
Still here: Wheeler solid as Mets roll past White Sox
Top Stories
LSU Ranked #6 in Preseason Coaches Poll
New Twins reliever Dyson blows lead in 9th, Miami wins in 12
Frost: B10 West favorite label fueling Huskers’ confidence
8 bans in Reds-Bucs brawl; Kela 10 games, Garrett 8, Puig 3
Features
Legacy: Americas Veterans
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Premiere Health Tips
Don’t Miss
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Community
Community Calendar
Founders Day of Caring
Watch Now
Keep FOX 48!
Antennas and Digital Television
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports Go
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
2019 Frequency Change
Search
Search
Search
Grand_16_reopening
Grand Theatre 16 re-opening date set
Don't Miss
7-time “Teen Choice” winner Lucy Hale to host “Teen Choice 2019”
Taylor Swift to be honored at TEEN CHOICE 2019
BH90210” TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, ON FOX
24 Hours to Hell and Back is looking to feature a local Louisiana restaurant in need of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s expertise!!
More Don't Miss