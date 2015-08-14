Skip to content
WNTZ
Alexandria
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Newsfeed Now
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
State News
National News
International News
D.C. Bureau
Election HQ
Military News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Gunmaker asks US Supreme Court to hear Sandy Hook appeal
Top Stories
Congress wants Capital One, Amazon to explain data breach
Trump says he’ll put 10% tariffs on remaining China imports
White Supremacist gang leader & one other inmate escapes from an Arkansas jail using fake bodies in their beds
Illinois man charged with using sword in death of his mother
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Big Race – Daytona
MLB
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Buhai leads by 1 over Kang, Shibuno at Women’s British Open
Top Stories
Batters on pace to shatter MLB home run record by 10%
Top Stories
NCAA unveils new enforcement arm with outside investigators
Ninja out: Gaming megastar leaves Twitch for Mixer
Disgraced NFL star loses bid to undo plea deal in rape case
Refugee-friendly German club forgoes sponsor for cause
Features
Legacy: Americas Veterans
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Premiere Health Tips
Don’t Miss
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Community
Community Calendar
Founders Day of Caring
Watch Now
Keep FOX 48!
Antennas and Digital Television
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports Go
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
2019 Frequency Change
Search
Search
Search
Central_louisiana_technical_community_college
CLTCC providing programmable logic control training to four Cenla businesses
CLTCC to participate in H.E.A.T. rally at the state capitol in Baton Rouge on Feb. 24
CLTCC unveils state-of-the art truck driving simulator for commercial driver’s license program
Do you need a High School Diploma? Enroll in Adult Education at CLTCC for free
CLTCC to hold voter registration drive with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
More Central_louisiana_technical_community_college Headlines
Don’t have a high school diploma? Enroll in adult education at CLTCC for free
CLTCC ends 2015 by earning a spot on the Manufacturing Institute’s prestigious M-List
The Rapides Foundation Awards $65,000 Grant to Support Variant Refrigerant Flow Training at CLTCC.
NSU, CLTCC to sign C4M Agreement in conjunction with RoyOMartin announcement
LCTCS President Dr. Monty Sullivan to Speak at CLTCC Dec. 7
CLTCC Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for $1 Million Manufacturing Training Center at Alexandria
CLTCC Alexandria Main Campus to Host Inaugural Manufacturing EXPO Tuesday, Oct. 27
CLTCC holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Alexandria main campus
Groundbreaking ceremony for Central Louisiana Technical Community College, scheduled for Sept. 1
CLTCC and Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program launch unique technical skills training..
Don't Miss
7-time “Teen Choice” winner Lucy Hale to host “Teen Choice 2019”
Taylor Swift to be honored at TEEN CHOICE 2019
BH90210” TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, ON FOX
24 Hours to Hell and Back is looking to feature a local Louisiana restaurant in need of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s expertise!!
More Don't Miss