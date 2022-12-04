NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need.

On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.

The baskets included a full holiday spread filled with a whole chicken, canned goods and much more!

“Those inside our community who have the ability to give back by reaching down in their hearts to give to those less fortunate so I believe it takes some of everybody to improve the lives of everyone in our communities that’s zulu is doing a small part by improving lives of individuals in our community,” stated the president of the origination.