NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans revealed he’s expecting a baby girl.

The announcement was made by Williamson and the mother in a YouTube video that was posted on Tuesday, June 6.

Pink fireworks seem to reveal that the child is a girl.

“Thank you 🙏 God for blessing my family with an addition 👶🏽we will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection & a family we are so grateful for #babywilliamson ♥️💜

Thank you, friends, family & staff and of course my aunt who helped me bring my vision together. #stayprayedup 🙏,” said the mother in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

