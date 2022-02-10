ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department (ZPD) said they were dispatched to Main Street, east of the Home Depot regarding an alleged sinkhole causing several crashes in the area.

According to ZPD, drivers attempted to navigate around the sinkhole to avoid getting into a crash. Officers arrived on the scene and were unable to locate any sinkholes. Instead, they spotted a whole sink in the roadway, with a countertop and faucet.

Officers removed the sink and resumed patrols.

A spokesperson for ZPD says the officers did not take a picture of the sink but it was an absolute hazard and very heavy to move.