PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana’s largest free harvest festival will kick off once again in the Strawberry Capital of the World this spring. That’s right, we’re talking about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, sponsored by WGNO!
This year marks the 51st anniversary of the first Strawberry Festival that kicked off in 1972. Back then, the parade was operating on a $500 budget and brought in about 15,000 people. Today, the parade now welcomes an estimated 300,000 visitors with a $300,000+ budget. Talk about humble beginnings!
In the meantime, here’s a look at what you can expect at this year’s Strawberry Fest.
Strawberry Festival Parade
SATURDAY, APRIL 15TH AT 9:30AM
Entertainment
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
NORTH STAGE
- 5:30-7:30 PM Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
- 8:15-10:15 PM Souled Out
SOUTH STAGE
- 5:00-7:00 PM 3rd Street Band
- 7:45-9:45 PM Yeah You Right Band
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
NORTH STAGE
- 11:00 AM Strawberry Royalty Introduction
- 1:45 PM Parade Winner Announcement
- 1:45-2:15 PM Strawberry Eating Contest
- 11:45-1:45 PM Ferg’s Highway
- 2:15-4:15 PM Beaucoop Boogie
- 4:15-4:30 PM Egg Toss
- 5:30-7:45 PM The Dominos
- 8:30-10:30 PM Dukes of Country
SOUTH STAGE
- 12:30-2:30 PM Lindsey Cardinale
- 3:00-5:00 PM The Eighty’s Experience Band
- 5:30-7:30 PM Thomas Cain
- 8:00-10:00 PM Parish County Line
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
NORTH STAGE
- 9:00 AM Church Service
- 11:00-11:15 AM Egg Toss
- 11:30-1:00 PM Nashville South
- 1:00-1:30 PM Strawberry Eating Contest
- 1:30-3:30 PM No Idea Band
- 4:00-6:00 PM The Phunky Monkeys
SOUTH STAGE
- 11:00-12:30 PM Will Vance
- 1:00-3:00 PM Peyton Falgoust Band
- 3:30-5:30 PM Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces
Festival Map
Rides and Tickets
Here’s the ride schedule for Strawberry Fest:
- FRIDAY, 4/14: 12PM – 10:30PM
- SATURDAY, 4/15: 9AM – 11PM
- SUNDAY, 4/16: 10AM – 6PM
Officials say it can cost between three and five tickets to ride. Tickets will only be sold on festival grounds and are $1.50 for one, or $30 for an armband.
Armbands can only be used on Friday from 12-5PM. All other times will require tickets.
Strawberry Eating Contest
What would Strawberry Fest be without the classic strawberry eating contest? Taking place on the north stage (see map above), hungry festivalgoers will unite for a fresh taste of spring and summertime.
Schedule
- SATURDAY, 4/15: 1:45pm
- SUNDAY, 4/16: 1:00pm
