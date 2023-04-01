PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana’s largest free harvest festival will kick off once again in the Strawberry Capital of the World this spring. That’s right, we’re talking about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, sponsored by WGNO!

This year marks the 51st anniversary of the first Strawberry Festival that kicked off in 1972. Back then, the parade was operating on a $500 budget and brought in about 15,000 people. Today, the parade now welcomes an estimated 300,000 visitors with a $300,000+ budget. Talk about humble beginnings!

WGNO staff will be live at the parade at 5 and 6PM on Friday, April 14. Stop by and say hi!

In the meantime, here’s a look at what you can expect at this year’s Strawberry Fest.

Strawberry Festival Parade

SATURDAY, APRIL 15TH AT 9:30AM

Entertainment

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

NORTH STAGE

5:30-7:30 PM Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys

Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys 8:15-10:15 PM Souled Out

SOUTH STAGE

5:00-7:00 PM 3rd Street Band

3rd Street Band 7:45-9:45 PM Yeah You Right Band

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

NORTH STAGE

11:00 AM Strawberry Royalty Introduction

Strawberry Royalty Introduction 1:45 PM Parade Winner Announcement

Parade Winner Announcement 1:45-2:15 PM Strawberry Eating Contest

Strawberry Eating Contest 11:45-1:45 PM Ferg’s Highway

Ferg’s Highway 2:15-4:15 PM Beaucoop Boogie

Beaucoop Boogie 4:15-4:30 PM Egg Toss

Egg Toss 5:30-7:45 PM The Dominos

The Dominos 8:30-10:30 PM Dukes of Country

SOUTH STAGE

12:30-2:30 PM Lindsey Cardinale

Lindsey Cardinale 3:00-5:00 PM The Eighty’s Experience Band

The Eighty’s Experience Band 5:30-7:30 PM Thomas Cain

Thomas Cain 8:00-10:00 PM Parish County Line

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

NORTH STAGE

9:00 AM Church Service

Church Service 11:00-11:15 AM Egg Toss

Egg Toss 11:30-1:00 PM Nashville South

Nashville South 1:00-1:30 PM Strawberry Eating Contest

Strawberry Eating Contest 1:30-3:30 PM No Idea Band

No Idea Band 4:00-6:00 PM The Phunky Monkeys

SOUTH STAGE

11:00-12:30 PM Will Vance

Will Vance 1:00-3:00 PM Peyton Falgoust Band

Peyton Falgoust Band 3:30-5:30 PM Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces

Festival Map

Rides and Tickets

Here’s the ride schedule for Strawberry Fest:

FRIDAY, 4/14: 12PM – 10:30PM

12PM – 10:30PM SATURDAY, 4/15: 9AM – 11PM

9AM – 11PM SUNDAY, 4/16: 10AM – 6PM

Officials say it can cost between three and five tickets to ride. Tickets will only be sold on festival grounds and are $1.50 for one, or $30 for an armband.

Armbands can only be used on Friday from 12-5PM. All other times will require tickets.

Strawberry Eating Contest

What would Strawberry Fest be without the classic strawberry eating contest? Taking place on the north stage (see map above), hungry festivalgoers will unite for a fresh taste of spring and summertime.

Schedule

SATURDAY, 4/15: 1:45pm

1:45pm SUNDAY, 4/16: 1:00pm

Latest Stories