Youngsville Police officer dies from COVID-19

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Randy Guidry

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux announced that one of his officers has died from complications of COVID-19.

Randy Guidry, 34, was a two-year employee of the Youngsville Police Department and a veteran law enforcement officer, according to Boudreaux.

“Randy was a well-respected officer in the community and within the department,” said Boudreaux. “Officer Guidry was a husband, father and an outstanding officer that contracted COVID while serving his community. Our deepest condolences are with his family and children.”

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story