Young adults with certain health conditions can now get COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – More younger people now have the chance to get a vaccine since Governor Edwards expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccination.

“It didn’t feel bad. Slightly less than a bee sting,” said Markus Thompson just minutes after getting his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The 33-year-old said he has high blood pressure. That makes him eligible under the state’s latest expansion.

Starting today, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. For more information, visit https://t.co/nPaxdJTe60 #lagov pic.twitter.com/384WbKvGqa — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 9, 2021

In Louisiana, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health conditions defined by the CDC as well as the staff of congregate living facilities are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

That means more younger people can book a time to get a shot. Thompson said it took him a matter of minutes to register.

“I’m just trying to do my part. I don’t want to go back to visit my parents and my family in Mississippi to potentially expose somebody else out there especially,” said Thompson.

Thompson received his shot at the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s weekly pop-up vaccination clinic. The clinic is taking place every Wednesday and Thursday at the EBRCOA Lotus Center, located at 1701 Main Street, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Appointments are required. Those interested in reserving an appointment can either register online or by calling the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Call Center at 225-831-9200.

Masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced in order to keep both staff and

patients safe while moving hundreds through the vaccination process.