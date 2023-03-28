It's the chandelier at The Chandelier Bar

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s just not right, to let there be light, when your chandelier is downright dusty.

At the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, at the hotel’s Chandelier Bar, it’s time to clean the 20-foot-long chandelier the bar was named for.

Cleaning day requires the kind of contraption, normally needed to trim a tree, or maybe a power line.

And, it requires the same kind of precision. Each of the chandelier’s 15,000 crystals must be cleaned one at a time with a cloth napkin.

Hotel engineer Scott Herbet tells Good Morning New Orleans’ Bill Wood the crystals traveled all the way from the Czech Republic. Now, they hang down from what seems to be Heaven at a NOLA bar.