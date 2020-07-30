‘You are not immune from this. I’m a good example of it.’ Opelousas mayor in quarantine after testing positive or COVID-19

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor said he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said symptoms began earlier this week with some body aches, infrequent chills and a slight migraine, but he didn’t have a cough.

“But then was the 99.5 temperature that concerned me,” Alsandor told News 10. “It was time for me to get checked for myself, my wife and daughter and my family at city hall.”

He said he received a positive test result Tuesday night. He held a conference call Wednesday morning to inform his clerk, treasurer, CAO, assistant and the receptionist.

The mayor said he is quarantining at home.

The timing is challenging because budget meetings are just beginning. Now many will have to be conducted virtually, Alsandor said. He said people in the community must be vigilant in being proactive in protecting themselves.

“You can’t be afraid to speak up about this. The more people who are aware of what’s happening in our community, the more precautions that they can take,” he told News 10. “This is not to be taken lightly, and the minute you drop your guard down, something like what has happened to me can happen to you.”

He said the ease at which the virus spreads is a reminder that wearing a mask is dire.

“I need everyone here, not only in Opelousas and our surrounding communities, to continue to be concerned for your neighbor, continue to be concerned for your friends, yourself, and your family, Alsandor said.”You are not immune from this. I’m a good example of it.”