LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming back to the CAJUNDOME on Friday, June 23.

The event will feature WWE stars like Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Ricochet, Sheamus & The Brawling Brutes.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. Fans can also purchase tickets at the CAJUNDOME Box Office starting Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. due to Easter weekend closures. CAJUNDOME Insider Club Pre-sales will run online Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information. Clear bag policy is in effect for this event.