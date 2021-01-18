World Famed Tiger Marching Band taking part in ‘We Are One’ event

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The World Famed Tiger Marching Band is going to be a part of the inaugural festivities for incoming President Biden.

The band, which has performed at the inaugurations for President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, announced their participation on Monday morning.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot, Jr. said in part, “We are proud that (the World Famed Tiger Marching Band) will be representing the institution for the inauguration of the first HBCU graduate to serve as Vice President of the United States of America.”

“I consider it a privilege and an honor to have received the call,” said Dr. Nikole Roebuck, chairperson of the music department and director of bands at Grambling State University. “We don’t take this honor lightly.”

The GSU World Famed Tiger Marching Band will be one of seven groups featured in a Battle of the Bands segment. Other schools taking part in this segment are the Florida A&M University Marching 100, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute All-star Marching Band, South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

The event can be viewed from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on various platforms including those listed below:

Urban One

HBCU Grad

NowThis

Revolt TV

The Source

The Shade Room

BET

The Grio TV

Daily Kos

Watch The Yard

Blavity,

NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice

You can also watch the Biden Presidential Inaugural “We Are One” event here.