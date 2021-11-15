World #2 pulls off upset at 2021 Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The champ was in Baton Rouge this weekend and Joey Chestnut was dethroned by world #2, Geoff Esper.

Chestnut was aiming to defend his 2019 Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship on Saturday.

The showdown took place prior to the Arkansas vs. LSU game and included former LSU center, T-Bob Hebert.

The Major League Eating event set up one goal for its contestants, “eat the most 2-foot slices of pizza in 10 minutes.”

The pizza eating contest came down to the top two competitive eaters in the world, Joey Chestnut and Geoff Esper.

Neither contestant came close to breaking the record set in 2019 by Chestnut of 6.5 pizza slices in ten minutes.

Chestnut finished 4.5 slices and Esper finished 4 5/8 slices to pull off the upset.

Esper took home $1,500 after defeating the world #1.

“The pizza this year was really hard to eat and I think that favored me a little over Joey,” Esper said after the win. “I just wanted to get through that first piece before he did and I knew after that I was golden.”

In case you are curious, T-Bob Hebert finished 3/4 of a pizza slice.