BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to one study, just over 57,000 women gave birth in Louisiana in 2020.

Many of these women and their partners faced the heavy responsibility of caring for newborns as first-time parents.

This year, a new crop of soon-to-be mothers and partners are awaiting the births of their first child.

Taking on the role of ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’ can feel daunting, and fortunately, Louisiana offers a variety of parenting classes to choose from.

One class, specifically designed for parents of newborns is sponsored by Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The “ABC” – Baby Care and Parent Care” class takes place June 12 and educates parents on topics such as how to bathe, feed, diaper, dress, and hold a baby. It also delves into topics centered around “baby blues” and recovery from childbirth.

Register for the $35 class by clicking here.

Click here for more information about free parenting classes in Louisiana.