MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A woman’s body was found in the Atchafalaya River in Morgan City overnight, authorities said.
Morgan City Police said they responded at about midnight to a local business in the area of Front Street regarding a report of someone who had fallen into the river. Officers found the body of a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner.
The victim’s name was not released. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
