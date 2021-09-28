Woman accused of throwing baby to his death in lake & injuring another child appears in court

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Tuesday morning, the woman accused of killing her infant son and injuring her 5-year-old son made her first appearance in Caddo District Court via video from Caddo Correctional Center.

Ureka Black, 32, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after police say she threw the baby and a 5-year-old off a Cross Lake bridge Friday morning. A third child was found unhurt later.

During her brief video appearance in court, just after 11 a.m., Black told Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. that she could not afford to hire a private attorney, and he appointed the Caddo Parish Indigent Defender’s office to represent her.

Black was arrested Friday afternoon at a rest stop in Waskom, Texas, where she was jailed until extradition paperwork could be completed. She was brought back to Shreveport late Saturday and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was transferred to CCC Monday afternoon, in time for her first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Hathaway ordered Black be held without bond and scheduled her next court appearance for Dec. 17.