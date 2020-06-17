WOAH! Local fishermen caught inside a waterspout off of Grand Isle.

State News

by: Scot Pilie'

Posted: / Updated:

Local fisherman Tommy “Carl” Vidrine recorded the surprising moments as a waterspout moved directly over their boat near Grand Isle & the Caminada Pass Rocks/Jetties!

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Certainly drenched from the spotty summer thunderstorm & sea-spray from the waterspout.

Waterspout captured offshore Grand Isle, June 17– Brittani Hathorn

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says tropical waterspouts can produce 35-50mph winds, and you certainly would want to steer clear of them if possible.

If you’re looking for more fishing tips, subscribe to Tommy “Carl” Vidrine’s Youtube Channel too!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story