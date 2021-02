LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The winter weather is presenting a challenge to Crawfish farmers and restaurant owners in Acadiana.

According to Blake Foreman, a Crawfish famer and owner of Edward’s Seafood Haus in Church Point, it will take at least two weeks for his Crawfish catch to get back to where it was earlier this month.

Edward’s Seafood Haus is located at 208 South Main Street in Church Point.