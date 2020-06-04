Winnsboro peaceful protest; violence prohibited

WINNSBORO, La (06/04/20) — Project Change and Citizens for Change hosted a peaceful protest today in Winnsboro.

Protesters gathered across the street from the police station and city hall. They say the goal was to bring awareness for systematic change. The protest comes in response to the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

Protesters say they’re ready for a change in racial inequality and are hopeful for the future.

“We’re not here for the Black Lives Matters movement. We’re here because Black Lives Matter. And it’s not just black, we have white and by the end of the day we want everybody to know that we are not our ancestors. They might not have got it right, but we’re gonna get it right. White and black,” said Alice Wallace, Organizer of Protest.

Protesters were seen holding “Black Lives Matter” and “we re not our ancestors” signs as they lined the sidewalk of Winnsboro.