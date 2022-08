WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 12, 2022, around 7 AM, Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace, “Winnsboro Elementary Proud,” local fathers, coaches, pastors, and Town of Winnsboro employees joined together to greet students as they return to school.

Photo courtesy of Dezmond Jackson

Photo courtesy of Dezmond Jackson

Photo courtesy of Dezmond Jackson

Photo courtesy of Dezmond Jackson

Photo courtesy of Dezmond Jackson

Photo courtesy of Dezmond Jackson

According to reports, approximately 50 men were at the event.