WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 16, the town of Winnsboro held a ribbon cutting and a grand opening for the town’s new Cyber Hub facility.

Franklin Parish resident Louis Armstrong shared his excitement.

“Winnsboro is building up. It’s about time for this matter. The mayor is doing a great job by building Winnsboro back together.”

The very anticipated new Cyber Hub facility is now up and running. Winnsboro mayor Alice Wallace says this facility offers multiple educational resources for the entire community.

“This building is going to house wonderful things for our community. We are going to have things for the teens. Teen’s talk. We have an act prep class coming. We have things for our senior citizens.”

Wallace says the goal of the cyber hub is to be a one-stop shop for all citizens.

“Where you can come in and get on the internet . We have secured sites. You can make copies, you can make faxes. It is a place for them to come and do anything they need to do. If they want to come in and sit and have coffee here, that’s fine.”

The grand opening began with a prayer. As children, and seniors shared their excitement, they said this new learning center is a great addition to their community because it brings people together.

“I’m very excited. It is fun that we all can do it together, and that we all have good relationships with each other,” explained one attendee, Kailani.

“That’s beautiful. I love the way the mayor has everything going,” Armstrong added.

The event was followed by a movie matinee for seniors. Donald Kincaid said he is glad to see this building turning into something positive. Something he says, he wished he had while growing up.

“It could be, and it should be something that will be really good, especially for the kids. You have to have something to keep their mind focused. We didn’t have that as kids. We had parents that had belts. They kept us in line.”

The Cyber Hub facility is open Monday through Saturday from 8am to 6pm.