WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department responded to a fire at the Winnsboro Rubber Recycling Facility on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 7:34 PM.

Once units arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the main building. At 8:39 PM, the fire was brought under control, and an overhaul was performed.

Photo courtesy of the Winnsboro Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Winnsboro Fire Department

NBC 10 has learned that no injuries or fatalities were reported. According to officials, plant personnel attempted to suppress the fire prior to officials’ arrival.

Authorities confirmed that the fire was linked to a mechanical failure in a process machine.