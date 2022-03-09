WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at approximately 5 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71, south of Maurice, La. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Torian Thomas of Montgomery, La.

The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by Thomas, was northbound on U.S. Highway 71. Thomas’ vehicle then crossed the centerlines into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a southbound 200 Toyota Tundra.

Thomas, who was unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger in the Toyota Tundra, who were restrained, suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.