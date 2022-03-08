SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis Knighton has called in professionals to deal with a bat infestation at the medical center on Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

“Over [the] past few days, we have received isolated reports of bats inside Willis-Knighton Medical Center,” president and CEO Jaf Fielder said in a statement Monday. “Pest control professionals were immediately contacted to handle the situation. They located where the bats were gaining access to the building and sealed the opening.”

Bats can cause Histoplasmosis, a fungal infection of the lungs that results from the fungus that grows on nitrogen-rich bat droppings. The majority of the cases of rabies transmission in the United States have come from bats, according to the CDC.

In his statement Monday, Fielder noted that all the affected areas of the hospital have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“No patients or staff members were harmed,” Fielder said.