NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Willie Green spoke before Friday night’s final regular season home game against the Knicks about Zion Williamson’s status.

“We want Z back for sure. But we can’t put a lot of time and focus into what ifs,” Green said. “This is reality and that’s what we have to look at. Reality is this is where we are as a team. Over the last 10 games, we’ve been playing well, extremely well, and we have to continue to do that. And when that time comes, that Z can step on the floor and go, let’s go.”

The Pelicans (40-38) host the New York Knicks Friday night at 7 p.m. They close out the regular season Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on the road in Minnesota.