PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – With an eye to help coaches all around the state of Louisiana, Louisiana Christian University football head coach Drew Maddox will host a coaches clinic on Saturday, April 30th on the LCU campus.

The clinic starts at 9:00 A.M. in the Conference Room in Granberry Hall and will feature several top coaches, including LSU’s Brian Polian, Brian Wallace from Nicholls State, Nathan Young from Louisiana Tech, and Shane Eachus from Houston Baptist. It’s expected to last until

Pre-registration is available now and costs $20 per coach, however, discounted rates are available for complete coaching staffs. Registration on the day of the clinic starts at 8:00 A.M. For those needing an overnight stay prior to the event, discounted rates are available at the Holiday Inn Express in Pineville.

You can pre-register at this link: https://bit.ly/3JojWa8