Who is the first LA Shot At A Million lottery winner?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Today is the day!

On Friday, we will find out who is the first winner of the LA Shot At A Million lottery.

The winner will be announced during the governor’s news conference which begins at 11 a.m.

LDH states that the first lottery winner:

Between the ages of 12-17 receives a $100,000 scholarship

18 years and older receives a $100,000 cash prize

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, “as of noon yesterday, there were 720,793 registrants for Shot At A Million.”

The deadline for the next lottery drawing is on Friday, July 16 at 11:59:59 PM CDT.

If you would like to learn more about Louisiana’s Shot At A Million, visit Bring Back Louisiana.